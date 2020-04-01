Watch Carole King update 'So Far Away' for the social distancing era

Image zoom JC Olivera/Getty Images

Carole King is urging everyone to stay "So Far Away" from each other with one of her classic songs.

The legendary singer-songwriter posted a video on Facebook featuring her performing "So Far Away," off of her 1971 album Tapestry, with slightly updated lyrics to reflect our age of social distancing. "I just want to say that I hope you and your family are well and that you all stay well,” King began. “I wish the same for all the medical professionals who are doing such important and difficult work. And also to thank all the people who keep the groceries coming, and the trash being picked up. There are just so many things that I don’t even know about, but I’m not taking it for granted, none of it. So thank you all.

"And thank you all for staying in and making sure that we do our part to help this crisis go away. May it be soon!” she continued, before jumping into a performance of the song.

"So far away / Everybody has to stay in one place anymore / It would be so fine to see your face at my door / Doesn’t help to know / You’re just time away,” she sang, only a small change from the song's original lyrics, which are "So far away / Doesn't anybody stay in one place anymore?"

King joins such celebrities as Neil Diamond and JoJo in switching up their song lyrics to address COVID-19. Diamond changed the "Sweet Caroline" pre-chorus to be about handwashing, while JoJo changed her hit single "Leave (Get Out)" to "Chill (Stay In)." Gloria Gaynor also demonstrated the CDC's recommended handwashing routine using her iconic 1978 song "I Will Survive."

You can watch King's performance — which shows off her still-superb vocal chops — above.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

Related content: