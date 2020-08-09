Baskin is slamming the pair's use of wild cats in their newly released music video, explaining that even though she's convinced they were inserted in post-production they still would've been posed for the footage. Notwithstanding, Baskin didn't care for the summer sizzler at all due to its racy imagery.

"My guess is that most people won't even see the photoshopped cats in the scenes because the rest of it is so sexually explicit," Baskin, found and CEO of Big Cat Rescue, tells EW in a statement. "I was happy to see that it does appear to all be photoshopped. It didn't look like the cats were really in the rooms with the singers."

She adds, "That being said, you have to pose a wildcat in front of a green screen to get that image and that doesn't happen in the wild. It can't happen in sanctuaries like ours where cats have plenty of room to avoid a green screen (or would shred it if offered access and could die from ingesting it). That tells me they probably dealt with one of the big cat pimps, probably even one of the ones shown in Tiger King, Murder, Mayhem and Madness, who make a living from beating, shocking and starving cats to make them stand on cue in front of a green screen in a studio. That's never good for the cat."

Image zoom Jamie Veronica Murdock

Furthermore, Baskin thinks the mere addition of the wild cats regardless of how they were inserted into the video serves to "glamorizes the idea of rich people having tigers as pets."

"That makes every follower of these artists, who doesn't know better, want to imitate by doing the same," she explains. "After tigers are too old for pay to play sessions by people like Joe Exotic, Bhagavan [Doc] Antle, Marc McCarthy, Mario Tabraue and others, they become a liability instead of an asset. While I think most are destroyed behind closed gates at that point, some end up being given away to people who want to have a tiger to show off. That never works out and the cats either die or end up dumped in sanctuaries or worse yet, breeding mills. There have been some accounts of tigers just being turned loose on communities when they no longer served as ego props. No matter how you cut it, it's always abusive to the cat and dangerous to the public."