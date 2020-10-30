Carly Rae Jepsen drops festive bop 'It's Not Christmas Till Someone Cries'

Carly Rae Jepsen is here to wish you a very weepy Christmas.

On Friday, the singer dropped her festive offering to add to this year's collection of yuletide hits, titled "It's Not Christmas Till Someone Cries." The uptempo bop explores the norms of spending the holidays back home and all the family scenarios that inevitably lead to tears. "Everybody made it home for Christmas Eve/Tried to keep it cool around the Christmas tree," sings Jepsen, before listing reasons that the attempts at being chill didn't last, including an uncle talking about politics, a vegan boyfriend being served fish, and grandpa eating some gummies that weren't intended for him.

"I love the old fashioned movies and the family traditions and the excitement of gifting presents and decorating the tree and and and... my list is endless,” said Jepsen in a statement. “But each year the pressure to have the perfect Christmas always ends in tears. I call it Christmas versus expectation.”

This isn't the Canadian singer's first foray in festive singing. Back in 2015 she released a cover of Wham!'s classic "Last Christmas." She also wrote and recorded the wintery song "Mittens" on the album The Second Noel back in 2010.

Listen to "It's Not Christmas Till Someone Cries" below.