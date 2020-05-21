Carly Rae Jepsen drops surprise Dedicated Side B album: 'I'm bad at keeping secrets'

The whispers are true: Here are 12 new tracks from the E•MO•TION singer.

Dedicated type Music genre Pop

Carly Rae Jepsen has given the fans what they asked for: the surprise album drop for Dedicated Side B.

Jepsen, who had teased this new music release on Wednesday, acknowledged the "whispers" going around. "I'm bad at keeping secrets," she tweeted. "Side B for DEDICATED is out now babies. I hope it makes it yah dance your pants off! I owe yah one...or like two albums turns out. ;) For the record, I love all of you."

The album is a companion to her 2019 LP Dedicated. In an interview with EW last year, the 34-year-old singer said she "wrote about 200 songs again and then narrowed them down to these 15." Side B features 12 songs from those hundreds that didn't make the initial cut.

Jack Antonoff, Ariel Rechtshaid, Dev Hynes, and John Hill are some of the names with writing credits on Side B.

Jepsen did something similar with E•MO•TION. She released that album in 2015 and then followed up with E•MO•TION Side B a year later.

Now, Dua Lipa isn't the only pop star becoming the queen of quarantine. While most artists had been postponing album releases in the age of the coronavirus lockdowns, Dua dropped Future Nostalgia at the end of March — even if it had been prompted by illegal leaks. Lady Gaga, after initially delaying her Chromatica album, will also soon drop new music to further replenish our playlists in our hour of need.

Listen to Dedicated Side B above.

