Jepsen brandished a toy weapon while she made the proclamation to a group of fans.

Carly Rae Jepsen raises sword after stopping concert during NYC storm: 'No one's getting electrocuted tonight'

Carly Rae Jepsen raised a sword to challenge Mother Nature after inclement weather forced the Canadian pop princess to cancel a rooftop concert mid-performance.

Fan videos captured the 37-year-old halting her outdoor show on Monday night at Pier 17 in New York City, where she regrettably told attendees that they had to vacate the venue.

"I found out in real time just like you did, too, and I'm so sorry," Jepsen told the audience as rain poured down. "But, we're going to make it up to you, I promise! Apparently it's a safety issue so we want to keep you off the roof."

Jepsen then brandished a toy sword given to her by a fan, raised it above her head, and shouted, "No one's getting electrocuted tonight!"

The "Call Me Maybe" singer eventually shared an update on her Instagram Story, citing lightning in the area as the reason for stopping the concert.

"I am not in the quitting mood," she admitted, revealing that attendees would be able to see her perform at the local Rockwood Music Hall.

Carly Rae Jepsen performs at Pier 17 Rooftop on August 07, 2023 in New York City. Carly Rae Jepsen at Pier 17 in New York City. | Credit: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty

According to a subsequent post on her profile, Jepsen's impromptu set yielded a "much bigger turnout than expected," leading her to cycle fans in and out of the venue in what she called a "club shuffle."

Jepsen finished her message by telling ticket-holding fans that they'd be able to attend a matinee performance at Pier 17 beginning Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET.

The pop star is currently traveling the world on The So Nice Tour, supporting her most recent pair of companion albums The Loneliest Time and The Loveliest Time.

Watch Jepsen cancel her show in the video above.

