The 10-time Grammy-winning recording artist later posted a social media message thanking his fans for their support and blaming a lack of water for his collapse.

Carlos Santana is on the mend after he collapsed during a performance in Clarkson, Mich., on Tuesday night.

The performer passed out during the show at the Pine Knob Music Theatre due to heat exhaustion and dehydration. The incident left fans shocked and concerned, with many documenting the jarring moment on social media. But according to representatives for the star, he is recovering well.

"Carlos was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation and is doing well," a statement from Santana's manager Michael Vrionis reads.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (9243353b) Executive producer Carlos Santana poses for a portrait to promote the film, "Dolores", at the Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival, in Park City, Utah APTOPIX 2017 Sundance Film Festival - "Dolores" Portraits, Park City, USA - 20 Jan 2017 Carlos Santana recovering after collapsing on stage due to heat exhaustion and dehydration | Credit: Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The iconic guitarist's Wednesday's show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pa. has now been postponed, with a later date to be announced soon.

Santana waved to fans as he was taken from the outdoor amphitheater and wheeled offstage and taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston hospital for observation.

The 74-year-old was roughly 20 minutes into his set when he sat on a drum riser as the song "Joy" began and fell backward. As a medical team attended to the musician, those in attendance were alarmed when the crowd was asked to "pray for him" as he endured a "serious medical issue."

Late on Tuesday, Santana posted a Facebook message for his fans thanking them for their support and blaming a lack of water for his collapse. He also shared that he and his wife, drummer Cindy Blackman, were "taking it easy" and offering "blessings and miracles to you all."

Sanata underwent a heart procedure last December that led to his residency in Las Vegas being pushed back. He later continued the residency and embarked on a U.S. tour in March. He is currently headlining the "Miraculous Supernatural 2022" tour with Earth, Wind & Fire. The tour, which launched last month, is set to continue through August. His run at the House of Blues in Las Vegas will continue through the end of September and return for additional dates in November.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.