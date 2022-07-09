The legendary guitarist is recovering after suffering from heat exhaustion and dehydration.

Carlos Santana postpones next 6 shows after collapsing onstage: 'His health is our number one concern'

Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana has postponed his remaining July tour dates "out of an abundance of caution" after an onstage health scare earlier this week.

Doctors have recommended a break so that Santana, 74, can fully recuperate after collapsing during a performance in Clarkson, Mich., on Tuesday night, said Michael Vrionis, president of Universal Tone Management, in a statement to EW.

"Carlos is doing well and is anxious to be back onstage soon. He just needs rest," Vrionis said. "Santana profoundly regrets these postponements of his upcoming performances; but his health is our number one concern."

CHULA VISTA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 17: Guitarist Carlos Santana of Santana performs on stage at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on June 17, 2022 in Chula Vista, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images) Carlos Santana | Credit: Daniel Knighton/Getty

The six postponed stops on the Miraculous Supernatural 2022 Tour: Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire include the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Ind., on July 8; the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati on July 9; the American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee on July 10; the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers, Ark., on July 12; Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on July 15; and Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Woodlands, Tex., on July 16. Santana had already postponed his Wednesday show at the Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Penn.

Following the last of the postponed dates, the tour was scheduled for a three-week hiatus before it resumes on Aug. 6 at Hershypark Stadium in Hershey, Penn. That show remains on the schedule.

Santana, 74, collapsed onstage at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Mich., on Tuesday due to heat exhaustion and dehydration, according to his publicist. Concerned fans documented the moment on social media.

Live Nation will announce dates for the rescheduled Miraculous Supernatural tour stops when they are available and have committed to honoring all previously purchased tickets.

"He is looking forward to seeing all of his fans very soon," Vrionis said.

In December, Santana announced that he was canceling his shows at the House of Blues Las Vegas that month after he underwent an unscheduled heart procedure. He accompanied the announcement with a video addressing fans.

"I'm going to be taking time out for a little bit to make sure I replenish and I rest and I catch up with my health so that when I play for you, I will play the way I'm used to and give you 150 percent," he said. "I wouldn't show up unless I could do that."

