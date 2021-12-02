Carlos Santana cancels remaining 2021 concerts after 'unscheduled heart procedure' 

"I'm going to be taking time out for a little bit to make sure I replenish and I rest and I catch up with my health..."

Carlos Santana announced that he has canceled all of his December shows at the House of Blues Las Vegas, following recovery from an unscheduled heart procedure. The news was announced in in a tweet on his official account with a video from Santana explaining his reasons for canceling and updates about his health.

"Santana has canceled all December 2021 at the House of Blues Las Vegas as he recovers from an unscheduled heart procedure," the account wrote along with the video. "We look forward to returning to perform at the House of Blues in January 2022."

Santana opened the video saying that he wanted to clear up some rumors about his health, going on to explain that last Saturday, he had an incident where his wife had to take him to the hospital and found out that he needed to take care of "this thing happening in my chest."

"So I'm going to be taking time out for a little bit to make sure I replenish and I rest and I catch up with my health so that when I play for you, I will play the way I'm used to and give you 150 percent," he continued. "I wouldn't show up unless I could do that."

He ended the video by thanking his fans and sending well wishes.

Carlos Santana Carlos Santana will return to his Las Vegas residency in January 2022 after heart procedure. | Credit: Medios y Media/Getty Images

The guitarist was originally scheduled to perform at the House of Blues in the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino through the end of the year. In October, he released his 26th album, Blessings and Miracles, featuring a collaboration with Rob Thomas which marked a reunion of sorts 20 years after their last hit collaboration, "Smooth."

In a statement shared with the Associated Press, Michael Vrionis, the president of Universal Tone Management, said that "Carlos is doing fantastic and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He profoundly regrets that this 'speed bump' necessitated the cancellation of his upcoming performances."

So far, no details have been released about rescheduled dates for 2022.

