Cardi B won't face charges in Las Vegas microphone-throwing incident

A police report for battery was filed this past weekend, but authorities said the case has been closed "after a thorough review."

Cardi B is in the clear.

The rapper will not face criminal charges after throwing her microphone at a concertgoer in Las Vegas who had tossed a drink in her face, authorities confirmed to EW on Thursday.

​​"After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney's Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. "No charges will be filed in relation to this case."

The incident took place Saturday during Cardi B's outdoor set at Drai's Beachclub on the Las Vegas Strip. As captured on multiple fan videos, the rapper was in the midst of performing her hit song "Bodak Yellow" when a concert attendee tossed the contents of their drink on stage, dousing Cardi. In response, Cardi launched her microphone into the crowd, and appeared to make contact. Security guards ushered the concertgoer away, and Cardi eventually resumed her performance.

Cardi B performing in Las Vegas Cardi B performing in Las Vegas | Credit: Brian Prahl/SplashNews.com

A day later, a concert attendee filed a police report alleging battery, saying she had been struck by an item thrown from stage. No arrests or citations were issued, and the investigation is now over.

After being notified by authorities that no charges would be filed, Cardi B's lawyers Drew Findling, David Chesnoff, and Richard Schonfeld said in a statement Thursday, "On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's diligent and prompt resolution of this matter."

Meanwhile, the microphone in question was reportedly put up for auction on eBay by the audio production company that owns it, with the promise that proceeds would be divided between two charities: Friendship Circle Las Vegas, which helps children, teenagers, and young adults with special needs, and Wounded Warrior Project, which provides services to veterans and active duty members of the military. As of Thursday evening, the current bid was $99,900.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.