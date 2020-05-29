Cardi B urges people to vote in wake of protests over George Floyd's death

"I feel like I have done videos against police brutality, I feel like this is like my seventh time," she said on Friday. "I feel I've been doing police brutality videos ever since my teeth been f—ed up. And the only s—t that changed has been my f—ing teeth."

Cardi B is urging people to vote after the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked protests around the country.

"Seeing people looting and going extremely outraged, it makes me feel like, 'Yes! Finally! Finally motherf—ers is gonna hear us now. Yeah!' And as much as people is so against it, at this point I feel like I'm not against it," Cardi said in a video posted to her Instagram Friday. She added that the protests do scare her, however, and that she doesn't want anyone to get hurt.

The riots, several of which have turned violent, started after videos emerged earlier this week showing a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on Floyd's neck while he was in custody. In the video, Floyd, who was unarmed at the time of incident, repeatedly can be heard saying that he can't breathe and pleading with the officer to stop. Four officers involved in the incident were fired on Tuesday, and on Friday, Derek Chauvin, the officer seen in the video on top of Floyd, was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

"It's really frustrating... police brutality been going on even way before I was born, but it has been more visual ever since social media started getting popping," Cardi said in her Friday video. "I feel like I have done videos against police brutality, I feel like this is like my seventh time. I feel I've been doing police brutality videos ever since my teeth been f—ed up. And the only s—t that changed has been my f—ing teeth."

She added that people are tired of peaceful protests, and because of that, the angry protests of this week are what people have resorted to. The rapper then encouraged people to vote in national and local elections, because those elected officials are the ones who "have the power to prosecute these cops when they do f—ed s—t like this."

"And when I say voting I'm not only talking about the president. We could vote for mayors, we could vote for judges, and we could also vote for D.A.'s," she said.

Check out the rest of Cardi's message in the video below.