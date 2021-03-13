Cardi B says Selena Gomez needs an 'edgy' era before retiring from music

Cardi B is not "okurrr" with Selena Gomez's Revelación that she might be retiring from music.

The "Hands to Myself" singer, whose first Spanish-language EP dropped on Friday, suggested that she was thinking about stepping away from music in an interview for Vogue's April cover. "It's hard to keep doing music when people don't necessarily take you seriously," Gomez said. "I've had moments where I've been like, 'What's the point? Why do I keep doing this?' 'Lose You to Love Me' I felt was the best song I've ever released, and for some people it still wasn't enough.

"I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I'm so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it'll be different," she continued. "I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music."

While Gomez also clarified that she "wants to spend more time producing" and acting, Cardi B quickly voiced her displeasure on Twitter, writing, "I don't think Selena should retire. She makes good music & her fans love her. I think she needs one more Era. A edgy one that no one ever seen her as. I would love to give her some ideas."

She wasn't the only one, either; Desus Nice of Desus & Mero wrote, "need Selena Gomez to stay in the game because [her 2021 song 'Baila Conmigo'] is my joint."

"I like Selena tho," the "WAP" rapper added in a later tweet. "I defend her cause she is such a sweetheart in person. Us celebs get picked apart all the time but she is just to sweet to go thru that. If she wants to leave, leave cause you want too not cause of these f---ers."

"A bad bitch era is needed tho," she continued. "'A bitch I'm nice sweet girl but I'm a rich bad bitch too.'"

Either way, Gomez will be busy going forward; she's currently filming the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short, and said in a recent Los Angeles Times profile that she's planning a South American tour when the pandemic is over.

Cardi, meanwhile, will perform at the 63rd Grammy Awards on Sunday, and apparently plans on spinning Gomez's Revelación ahead of the show: