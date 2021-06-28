Cardi B reveals second pregnancy during BET Awards performance

The rapper and her husband, Offset, are giving us life (again).

As host Taraji P. Henson said at the BET Awards on Sunday, Cardi B and Offset gave us life - literally!

While performing with her husband and his group Migos at the ceremony Sunday night, Cardi unveiled her baby bump in a sparkly outfit. The rap star was as saucy and energetic as always, strutting across the stage and sporting impressively high heels.

Shortly after, Cardi made her announcement official in an Instagram post proudly displaying her belly (and nearly everything else).

"#2! ♥️" the "Up" rapper, 28, captioned the photo.

Celebrities like Khloé Kardashian, Chloe Bailey, and Lil Nas X rushed to congratulate her on her news. Her sister Hennessy Carolina also reacted to the reveal, writing, "IMA BE AN AUNTIEEEE AGAINNNNN."

Cardi and Offset are already parents to daughter Kulture Kiari, who turns 3 in July. Cardi reportedly filed for divorce from the rapper in September, but an attorney for Offset confirmed that the couple had reconciled in a statement to Billboard in November.