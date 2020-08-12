Cardi B launches OnlyFans account for 'behind the scenes content' and more

This is what they call staying on brand.

In the wake of her raunchy hit single "WAP," Cardi B has joined the online subscription service OnlyFans, which has become a popular platform among sex workers to share exclusive NSFW content. However, the rapper has stated she will not be sharing such material on her account, which will instead host "behind the scenes content," including from the "WAP" music video shoot, "address ongoing rumors, share glimpses into her personal life, connect closer with her fans, and much more," according to a press release.

Cardi first floated the idea on Twitter on Sunday, writing "Might get rich on onlyfans like my young girl rubi," a reference to her fellow rapper Rubi Rose, who made $100,000 on OnlyFans in just two days by posting photos already available on her Instagram. (Respect the hustle.)

Evidently Cardi had some trouble navigating the service, but she quickly lowered the subscription price from the default $10 to $4.99 per month.

"WAP," a collaboration between Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion, dropped on Aug. 7 and quickly hit no. 1 on the U.S. Spotify songs chart. Some conservative commentators, who took umbrage at the song's explicit lyrics, also helped boost the song's profile with disapproving remarks on social media, which drew widespread ridicule and pushback.