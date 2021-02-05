Hear Cardi B turn 'Up' on fierce new song

Rapper's new song drops as the second single from her upcoming album.

Cardi B is turning up on her new song.

The rapper (and soon-to-be leading actress) has unveiled the second single, "Up," from her upcoming sophomore album.

"Up" lands six months after the rapper (and mother of one) teamed with fellow recording artist Megan Thee Stallion for their joint hit "WAP," which served as the lead single from Cardi's forthcoming album and debuted atop the American charts. "WAP" marked Cardi's fourth overall No. 1 single, joining past hits like "Bodak Yellow," "I Like It," and the Maroon 5 smash "Girls Like You."

In addition to maintaining her status as one of rap's foremost queens, Cardi will make a significant jump to acting in the near future. After landing a small role as a stripper in Jennifer Lopez's 2019 critically lauded feature Hustlers, the performer recently booked her first starring role in a major movie in the new comedy Assisted Living, in which she'll play a small-time crook who goes undercover as an elderly woman to evade capture from the police and members of her former criminal gang.

Listen to Cardi B's new song above.