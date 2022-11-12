"I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us."

Cardi B is remembering the "remarkable talent" of late musician Takeoff.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper, who is married to Takeoff's cousin Offset, took to social media to mourn the star's death following his funeral Nov. 11. The rapper, born Kirsnik Khari Ball, was fatally shot by an unknown assailant at a private party in Houston on Nov. 1. He was 28.

"Takeoff, your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives," Cardi B wrote. "The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy. I am heartbroken, but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us."

Takeoff was one-third of the rap group Migos, alongside Offset and his uncle Quavo, and rose to superstardom through a collection of hits including "Bad and Boujee," "Open It Up," and "Walk It Talk It." Cardi B herself collaborated with the group on the 2018 track "Motorsport" as well as 2021's "Type S---."

"This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable," she continued. "The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable, and I pray that you give Offset, Quavo, and your friends and family the strength to keep going as they are trying to cope with this loss. I believe that angels send signs and beautiful dreams to loved ones to assure them that they're watching them and they're okay and happy… send your mom some of those."

The rapper added that Takeoff's death was not only painful for her and the rest of his family, but also as someone who has deep respect and appreciation for his artistry.

"As a Migos fan, it hurts me to look at pictures and videos of y'all together, and hearing y'all songs that changed the music industry and moved the culture and had the clubs lit," she wrote. "It hurts because I know it will never be the same again — but I know your bros and y'all fans will make sure the world never forgets the impact you made."

Cardi B concluded, "I will remember your remarkable talent and your dope-ass personality. I pray that you are at peace and in paradise because you deserve every bit of it. I know God opened the heavenly gates for you with a warm embrace. Rest in power, TakeOff. I will also love you 4L & after."

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 18: (L-R) Quavo and Takeoff of Migos, Cardi B, and Offset of Migos attend the 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) Takeoff and Cardi B | Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Quavo, who released an album with Takeoff titled Only Built for Infinity Links just last month, also took to social media to celebrate the life and legacy of his nephew.

"It's so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you always with me and we did everything together," the musician wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. "Since we were kids you been by my side lookin up at me, them eyes waiting on me to make the next move... Then you followed up right behind me. You always made sure I did it first so you can do it right with me. You never competed with me. We were always on the same team."

Quavo also praised Takeoff's dedication to both music and his roots, calling him an "angel" who "made our dreams come true" during his lifetime.

"Throughout this whole time he had a REAL passion for music," he wrote. "He never worried about titles, credit, or what man got the most shine — that wasn't him. He didn't care about none of that as along we brought it back home to the family!"

"I'm just proud [to] be in your life," he added. "I'm proud to be ya UNCLE. I'm proud we saw the world and done things we couldn't ever imagine together. We laughed way more than we ever argued and when we did I always was in the wrong every time. Me and u know we got always be with each other for life and jus like now we got see each other again. I love you with all my heart."

Takeoff's Atlanta funeral on Friday featured performances from both Justin Bieber and Drake, who found themselves getting emotional on stage. Migos and Bieber worked together on the 2014 single "Looking for You" and, more recently, on 2021's "What You See." Drake, who toured with Migos in 2018, has been the group's longtime collaborator, releasing multiple songs and remixes with them, including "Having Our Way" and "Walk It Talk It."

During his speech, Drake recalled seeing the camaraderie of the Rat Pack on television when he was little. "I miss performing with my brothers," Drake said, per Rolling Stone. "After all these years watching Dean Martin, I realized I want to grow old with my friends. We should do that more."

