Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' debuts at No. 1 on Hot 100

There are some chart toppers in this house.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" climbed all the way to the top of Billboard's Hot 100 songs chart on Monday, knocking out Harry Styles' "Watermelon Sugar." "WAP" is Cardi's fourth song to earn the coveted No. 1 — following "Bodak Yellow," "I Like It," and "Girls Like You" — and Megan's second (her "Savage" remix, featuring Beyoncé, topped the Hot 100 in April). "WAP" also racked up the most first-week streams for a single with 93 million listens, according to Nielsen.

The August 7 single release was met with both praise and criticism thanks to its sexually explicit lyrics and accompanying video. The inclusion of reality star Kylie Jenner sparked a petition to have her removed from the clip (Cardi said she stood by the decision to include Jenner), and Tiger King's Carole Baskin also slammed the video for its racy content and use of real wild cats, even if they were inserted with the help of technology.

Prior to "WAP," the Bronx-born rapper had been on hiatus, following the birth of her daughter in July 2018. Meanwhile, Meg has been gearing up for her upcoming album, following the release of the Suga mixtape in March.