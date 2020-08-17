Watch Cardi B interview Joe Biden about the 2020 election

This week marks the 2020 Democratic National Convention ahead of this year's presidential race. For the first time ever, this will not be an actual in-person convention, but rather a series of virtual speeches and conversations as mandated by the conditions of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Such political conventions are a time for parties to unify around their official nominee in the wake of contentious primaries. Even before the official convention events kick off Monday night, two different sides of the Democratic coalition came together when rapper Cardi B interviewed nominee Joe Biden for Elle magazine.

Cardi B was a vocal supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders during the primary, and still supports many of his political positions such as Medicare For All and free education. She reiterated this, as well as her positions on police accountability in the wake of this summer's Black Lives Matter protests, when Biden asked about her "main interest" in the election.

"I have a whole list of things that I want our next president to do for us. But first, I just want Trump out," Cardi said. "His mouth gets us in trouble so much. I don’t want to be lied to — we’re dealing with a pandemic right now, and I just want answers. I want to know when this will be over."

She continued, "and also what I want is free Medicare. It’s important to have free [healthcare] because look what is happening right now. Of course, I think we need free college. And I want Black people to stop getting killed and no justice for it. I’m tired of it. I’m sick of it. I just want laws that are fair to Black citizens and that are fair for cops, too. If you kill somebody who doesn’t have a weapon on them, you go to jail. You know what? If I kill somebody, I’ve got to go to jail. You gotta go to jail, too. That’s what I want."

In response, Biden said "there’s no reason why we can’t have all of that." Cardi B has said before that her favorite past president is Franklin D. Roosevelt, since his New Deal politics created important public programs like Social Security, so Biden invoked Roosevelt in their talk, though less for policy specifics and more for his famous rhetoric about fear and truth.

"I understand one of your favorite presidents is Franklin Roosevelt. Roosevelt said the American people can take anything if you tell them the truth," Biden said. "Sometimes the truth is hard. But right now, we’re in a position where we have an opportunity to make so much progress. The American public has had the blinders taken off."

Biden also noted that if a greater percentage of 18-to-24-year-olds had voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, she might've been able to win the Electoral College over Donald Trump (she still earned more than 2 million more votes overall). Maybe this time, in the shadow of a pandemic affecting everyone, will be different.

