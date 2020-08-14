Cardi B says COVID-19 testing for 'WAP' video cost $100,000

Cardi mentioned the hefty price tag in a recent interview with i-D. "It was kind of weird shooting the video in the age of corona," she said. "Like, we had to spend $100,000 dollars just on testing. Everybody on the shoot had to get tested for coronavirus."

The hip-hop megastar also said they shot the scenes involving the big cats separately. "We had a tiger and a leopard there, but we didn't film with them in there because of safety and because of the pandemic," Cardi said. "We spliced those scenes together." But not the snake scene: "I was naked, and one of them peed all over me."

For those looking to kick-start production again, it seems that massive spending is required to ensure safety. Universal Pictures reportedly spent about $9 million in order to start shooting Jurassic World: Dominion again — that includes the cost of having everyone on the set tested three times a week. The same goes for music video shoots.

"Everything has completely changed because of the pandemic," Cardi remarked in the interview. "You know, I was constantly on the road, now I'm mostly at home with my baby. Everything that I had planned for this year has to be rescheduled for God knows when. So it's just crazy, it's a lot."

