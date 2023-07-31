Las Vegas authorities said a police report was filed after the rapper hurled her mic at a concert attendee who tossed a drink in her face.

Cardi B could face consequences after retaliating against a concertgoer who tossed a drink in her face by hurling her microphone in their direction.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department confirmed to EW that on Sunday, a concert attendee filed a police report for battery. She said that while attending an event the previous day, located on the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard, she was struck by an item thrown from the stage. No arrests or citations have been issued at this time.

Representatives for Cardi B didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment Monday.

Cardi B Cardi B | Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

As captured on fan videos that went viral over the weekend, the incident took place Saturday during Cardi B's outdoor set at Drai's Beachclub on the Las Vegas Strip. The rapper was in the middle of performing her hit "Bodak Yellow" when a concertgoer raised a cup and flung their drink at her. A visibly startled Cardi then chucked her microphone back in their direction, and appeared to make contact.

Several security guards stepped in and escorted the concertgoer away while Cardi yelled at them. Eventually the microphone was returned and Cardi continued her set.

In another fan video filmed prior to the mic throw, Cardi B can be seen encouraging fans to splash her with water to cool off in the triple-digit heat. "That s--- feels good," she says. "Put that s--- in my p---y." But she would later tell the crowd, "I said splash my p---y, not my face, bitch."

Cardi later addressed the incident on social media by retweeting a video of the encounter with the caption "Jealous Ass Bitch" and a link to "Jealousy," her new single with her husband, fellow rapper Offset.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.