Cardi B claps back at GOP Representative complaining about her 'WAP' performance

Cardi B has no time for Republicans calling her out about last month's "WAP" performance at the Grammy Awards, especially when there are more important things going on in the world.

On Thursday, Wisconsin Republican congressman Glenn Grotman took to the House floor to complain about the calls he'd received to his office regarding the singer's sultry performance. "They wonder why we are paying the FCC if they feel that this should be playing in living rooms across the nation," Grotman said in the video. "I realize that Kamala Harris has used her fame to promote this performer, but I assure the FCC that millions of Americans would view her performance as inconsistent with basic decency." He continued to slam the FCC, asking them to do their job and proclaiming "the moral decline of America is partly due to your utter complacency."

Cardi B immediately responded on Twitter, sharing a video of the speech in her message and asking why the government was so fixated on her performance when the real focus should be the ongoing police brutality issues following this week's conviction of Minnesota officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

"This gets me so mad ya don't even know!" the rapper tweeted angrily. "I think we all been on the edge this week since we seen police brutality back to back including watching one of the biggest case in history go down DUE to police brutality but wait! This is wat state representative decide to talk about."

She then followed up by responding to a fan's comment in another tweet, declaring "this is why people gotta vote, elect better people cause you got these dumb asses representing states."

Despite it's sexually explicit lyrics, Cardi B's collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion became a #1 hit, topping the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart last summer. The rappers' live performance at the Grammys was a top highlight of the 2021 awards show—even though the FCC received more than 1,000 complaints about the performance, according to Rolling Stone.

