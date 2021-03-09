Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow' becomes first song by a female rapper to go Diamond

The wins keep coming for Cardi B, who has once again made rap history this week.

Her breakout 2017 single "Bodak Yellow," which propelled her from Love and Hip Hop star to chart-topper, just earned a RIAA Diamond certification (10x Platinum).

Cardi B is the first female rapper to achieve this certification marking the single selling 10 million copies.

Before sharing what the big news was, the artist posted a video to Twitter last night sharing a funny story about wanting to avoid her record label, and still being driven to meet with them, only being pleasantly surprised to hear what they said.

Fans knew almost immediately though it was about the Diamond certification causing Cardi to question how they were so on top of it, and add that she was too overcome with emotion to celebrate more on Twitter.

In addition to the "Bodak Yellow" news, Cardi's blockbuster 2020 single "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion just made it halfway to RIAA Diamond status, being certified Platinum five times over.

These accolades all fit into the record-breaking run Cardi is on as the female rapper with the most No. 1 singles in Hot 100 history, the first female rapper to have a No. 1 hit in two different decades, and the first female solo artist to win the Grammy for Best Rap Album.