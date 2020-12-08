Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes release intimate at-home music video for 'The Christmas Song'

It's the most wonderful time of the year, especially if you're Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

The lovebirds released a home-made music video on Monday night for their holiday offering, "The Christmas Song." Every stream raises funds for the nonprofit Feeding America. "Merry Christmas to you and yours. 'The Christmas Song' video out now. Shot by us, directed by Tarzan from our quarantine bubble," Cabello tweeted.

The romantic video features the two musicians at home recording together and loving on their adorable dog, Tarzan, who makes appearances throughout. The new song is featured on Wonder Deluxe, which Mendes also dropped on Monday. The surprise deluxe drop follows the debut of his fourth studio album, Wonder, and also includes Mendes' cover of “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You (BBC Live Version),” as well as the acoustic version and Surf Mesa Remix of “Wonder,” along with six additional live performances from Mendes' Dec. 6 benefit show, Wonder: The Experience.

Between Dec. 5 and Dec. 31, for every ten million streams of “The Christmas Song," $10,000 will be donated to Feeding America through The Shawn Mendes Foundation, starting with an initial donation of $100,000.

Get your Christmas spirit on and check out the adorable video below.