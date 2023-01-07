Cage the Elephant singer Matt Shultz arrested in NYC, charged with criminal possession of a weapon

Cage the Elephant's lead singer Matt Shultz was arrested in New York City on Thursday, EW has confirmed.

The 39-year-old rocker, who was staying at the Bowery Hotel in Manhattan, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon after police executed a search warrant and discovered firearms in his room, the New York Police Department said.

The arrest came after officers reportedly received a 911 call about a person carrying a weapon inside the hotel at 10 a.m. Thursday, per Billboard.

Earlier reports stated that a Bowery Hotel employee spotted Shultz carrying a weapon with him into a bathroom on the ground floor Wednesday evening, prompting them to notify the police, the Daily Mail reported. However, the NYPD told EW that they were unable to confirm those facts.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: Matt Shultz of Cage the Elephant performs during the Wonderfront Music & Arts festival at Seaport Villag on November 20, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) Cage the Elephant's Matt Shultz was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon. | Credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

Following his arrest, Shultz was taken to Lower Manhattan's 9th precinct station, PEOPLE reports.

Representatives for Cage the Elephant did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment. The Bowery Hotel declined to comment.

Cage the Elephant formed in Bowling Green, Ky., in 2006. The rock band — which consists of Matt, his older brother Brad Shultz, Nick Bockrath, Matthan Minster, Daniel Tichenor, and Jared Champion — have released a slew of hits throughout their career, including 2008's "Ain't No Rest for the Wicked," 2013's "Come a Little Closer," and 2019's "Skin and Bones."

The group won their first Grammy for Best Rock Album following the release of their third record, Tell Me I'm Pretty. Cage the Elephant took home the same award at the 2020 Grammys for their fifth and latest album, Social Cues, which was released in 2019.

