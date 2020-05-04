Country singer Cady Groves dies at 30

Country singer Cady Groves was found dead by her roommate in Nashville on Saturday evening. Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed the news to USA Today, saying "no foul play" is suspected. She was 30.

Her brother Cody Groves also shared the news via Twitter, explaining she is believed to have died from "natural causes." Cady is one of three siblings in the Groves family to pass away at an early age.

"Cady Groves has left this world. Details are limited right now but family is trying to get them and will keep people updated. Rest In Peace little sis. Hope you’re reunited with @kellydgroves and Casey," he shared.

He added, "The medical examiner has completed autopsy and there was no indication of foul play or self-harm. Simply put, Cady Groves died of natural causes. She had some medical problems last fall and our best guess at this point until further testing is complete is that they resurfaced."

The Oklahoma-born Groves was the youngest of seven children who dreamed of being a singer. Her love of music was born from watching her dad play drums in a honkey tonk band when she was a kid, she told After Buzz TV in a 2016 interview. After receiving a drum set for Christmas, she knew she was working towards a future in the music industry.

Her first EP, A Month of Sundays, was released in 2009 independently. A year later, her second EP The Life of a Pirate was released and caught the attention of multiple major labels thanks to social media attention. That same year she signed to RCA and set off on a nationwide tour alongside Third Eye Blind and Good Charlotte. She eventually left the label due to creative differences, opting to sign with indie Vel Records.

Her biggest release under her new label was 2012's This Little Girl followed by 2015's Dreams, which would be her final album before her death. Her brother Cody said she was set to release a new album in the next few months.

Cady's older brother Cody Groves died at the age of 28 due to prescription drug abuse in 2006. Seven years later, her brother Kelly also died from a prescription drug overdose at 28 following an automobile accident.

The young singer spoke about how fragile life is in a 2016 blog interview that features a broader message of kindness to oneself and others.

"Please be kind. Just consider how fragile life is when you’re pissed off and wanna throw things at each other," she told Never Like it Anyway. "Love with everything. GIVE IT ALL. Allow yourself to BE LOVED. Let go. Laugh. Be tickled, be fragile. Think of it as a story you’re living out… and you want people to root for your character. Be good, to yourself and to the people you choose to love. Being selfish is the easiest thing to do–don’t. Learn compassion. Some people don’t know how to say what they feel but know they are feeling. So don’t be an ass and realize that you may not understand what they are going through."

