Burt Bacharach, the legendary pianist and composer behind beloved hits like "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head" and "(They Long to Be) Close to You," has died, reports the Associated Press.

The musician died of natural causes at his Los Angeles home on Wednesday, Feb. 8, his publicist Tina Brausam confirmed to the outlet. He was 94.

Burt Bacharach

Bacharach is widely considered one of the most influential composers of the 20th century. Alongside longtime collaborator and lyricist Hal David, he wrote hundreds of pop songs that have since gone on to become modern standards, including Jackie DeShannon's "What the World Needs Now Is Love," Herb Alpert's "This Guy's in Love With You," the Carpenters' "(They Long to Be) Close to You," and Rod Stewart's "That's What Friends Are For" — the latter of which was later popularized by Dionne Warwick, Elton John, Gladys Knight, and Stevie Wonder in 1985.

Bacharach and David were responsible for a slew of hits throughout the early '50s and well into the '70s, including Perry Como's "Magic Moments," Marty Robbins' "Story of My Life," and a collection of Dionne Warwick's greatest hits, including "Walk on By" and "Don't Make Me Over." They also crafted the Oscar-winning song "Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head" for the 1969 film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.

Alongside his collaborators, Bacharach went on to compose songs for Cilla Black, Dusty Springfield, Bobbie Gentry, Tom Jones, and more. He arranged, conducted, and produced most of his songs, which have been recorded by more 1,000 different artists. In addition to penning more than 70 songs that hit the Top 40, Bacharach received six Grammy awards and three Oscars throughout his career.

