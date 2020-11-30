BTS has done it again.

Just 10 days after the beloved K-pop group released their newest album Be, BTS has once again debuted in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums list, having sold 242,000 equivalent album units in the week ending Nov. 26. BE is BTS' fifth Korean language album, and also their fifth time debuting at the top of Billboard's chart. BTS' previous album, Map of the Soul: 7, came out earlier this year and also snagged the top spot in February.

Be's success is surely powered by "Dynamite," the group's first English language and chart-topping single. Not only did "Dynamite" make BTS the first Korean musicians to top the American music charts, but when it was dethroned a few months later by BTS' own remix of Jason Derulo's "Savage Love," BTS became the first Korean group to simultaneously have songs in the No. 1 and No. 2 chart positions. Conversations among the group members — Jungkook, V, Jimin, RM, Jin, J-Hope, and Suga — were recorded and turned into the track "Skit" on Be. "Dynamite" also earned BTS a Grammy nomination last week for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

In addition to "Dynamite," Be features a multitude of genres and sounds, from the pop ballad “Blue & Grey” to the funky “Telepathy."