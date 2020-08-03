BTS reveals fiery title of upcoming English language single

BTS is coming back with a bang!

On Sunday, the Korean pop group announced that the title of their upcoming single will be "Dynamite." The band had previously shared that the upbeat track will be sung in English and released Aug. 21. “We also needed a breakthrough during these unforeseen times, so we worked on this new song," said the band in a via livestream. "This is a new challenge for us as well. When we first heard and recorded the song, we were energized and our spirits were lifted up. We can’t wait to share this song with you all and enjoy it together.”

In late July, the boys announced the new single during a broadcast on Korean broadcasting app V Live. "We are preparing an album for the second half of this year, but decided to first release a single because we wanted to reach our fans as soon as possible," they said . "Due to COVID-19, people around the world have been going through tough times and we wanted to share some positive energy with our fans."

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In addition to new music and positive energy, the band also released a limited edition line of vinyls and cassettes featuring "Dynamite" which were available to pre-order in the U.S. but are now sold out.

The K-Pop group dropped their fourth Korean language album Map of the Soul:7 in February. Their North American tour in support of the album was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.