BTS proved they will always bring the "Dynamite," regardless of venue size.

On Monday, NPR dropped the video of BTS's appearance on the Tiny Desk music series where the K-Pop group performed their current No. 1 single "Dynamite," as well as two other hits. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the group's at-home mini concert came from the record store, Vinyl & Plastic by Hyundai Card in BTS' hometown of Seoul.

With a live band accompanying them in the background, the record-breaking group performed their bops, dressed in autumnal hues and grasping bedazzled mics. Since no BTS performance would be complete without some impressive dance moves, the boys also threw in some in-seat choreography (and later out-of-seat) which never distracted them from reaching those high notes.

After addressing the at-home audience, telling them that they wanted "Dynamite" to "share bright energy to everyone around the world," BTS performed their 2016 hit "Save Me" and then "Spring Day" from 2017. "It's been the roughest summer ever, but we know that spring will come," said RM hopefully.

At time of publication, the BTS Army was already showing up in droves to watch the mini concert, with the video having garnered nearly 500,000 views in under 90 minutes.

Watch the performance above.