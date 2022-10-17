K-pop superstars BTS are enlisting in a different type of army.

The band consisting of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will serve in South Korea's military as required by law, the band's label confirmed Monday, ending public debate among lawmakers and fans (dubbed the Army) about whether the group qualified for exemption.

All seven members will fulfill their requirement to serve and not seek any further delays or special exemptions, Big Hit Music said, sharing that the global pop stars will reconvene as a group again around 2025. The first BTS member to enlist will be Jin, who turns 30 in December.

BTS BTS to serve military duty in South Korea amid debates over exemption | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

South Korea requires all able-bodied men to enlist by the time they turn 30 and to serve for at least 18 months, depending on a number of factors. Exemptions can be granted, however, for certain individuals, such as athletes who win medals at international levels or classical musicians recommended by the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, per New York Times.

Pop stars do not qualify for such exemptions. K-pop groups like Super Junior have similarly gone on hiatus to fulfill their military duty.

Big Hit's announcement comes after the band announced a hiatus over the summer to pursue solo careers. Following the group's free concert in Busan on Saturday as part of the city's bid to host the World Expo in 2030, the label said now is the "perfect time" for BTS to serve and that the members are all honored to do so. But this certainly doesn't mean the end of BTS: "'Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)' is more than a track from their latest album," the label said in a statement. "It is a promise, there's much more yet to come in the years ahead from BTS."

