BTS' RM releases new solo single 'Bicycle' — listen now

The singer released the song as part of the band's Festa 2021 celebration.

BTS fans got an earworm of a surprise over the weekend when the popular K-Pop band dropped a new solo single from band member and leader RM (Namjoon).

The new track, "Bicycle," arrived via a tweet that included a link to the band's blog, where fans can find both the song and the lyrics (written and arranged by RM and John Eun.)

The release of "Bicycle" is part of Festa 2021, which BTS is celebrating throughout the first few weeks of June. An anniversary festival to commemorate the anniversary of their debut album, the weeks-long celebration is filled with surprises for fans including new songs, photos, live interviews, and even an online fan meet-and-greet event.

RM of BTS RM of BTS attends a press conference for BTS's new digital single 'Butter' at Olympic Hall on May 21, 2021 in Seoul, South Korea. | Credit: The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Image

"Bicycle" was originally a mysterious event on the official schedule the band released on Twitter at the beginning of the month, though eagle-eyed fans guessed it was some kind of new song — and the drop didn't disappoint.

"I could listen to Bicycle forever. Thank you Namjoon, I love you," a fan tweeted after listening.

"When I say #BICYCLE is cleansing my soul its not a lie....thank you #Namjoon for letting us to have this ride with you...its really beautiful," another fan wrote.

According to a fan translation of the letter posted by RM on the blog, the BTS member said he always wanted to write a song about riding a bicycle and the lyrics were written while he was riding.

"Ever since I was a trainee, I always wanted to move the blurry scenery that I couldn't quite capture while riding a bicycle into a song," he wrote.

The art for the single was done by Korean artist Moon Sungsic, who RM handpicked to illustrate his work.

The release of "Bicycle" comes on the heels of BTS' latest release "Butter," which broke records worldwide and garnered the biggest premiere in YouTube history as well as an all-time record for views in the first 24 hours. The song is RM's first solo release since his mixtape "Mono" hit the Billboard 200 back in 2018.

Festa 2021 is set to continue until June 14, culminating in live stream concert and fan event called "Muster." You can listen to "Bicycle" below.