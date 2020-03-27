BTS postpone North American tour due to coronavirus

Image zoom

BTS is postponing its highly-anticipated North American tour in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Set to begin April 25 in Santa Clara, Calif. and end June 6 in Chicago, the Map of the Soul: 7 tour was set to span 37 cities in total. Other cities on the North American leg included Dallas, Orlando, Atlanta, and Toronto.

According to a statement on Thursday from Big Hit Entertainment, BTS' management company, the tour "will be rescheduled to a later date." Although the release did not address refunds, it did say previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates.

"We are closely monitoring and following the guidance of all local governments regarding public events to ensure we are providing a safe environment for everyone involved as we continue to update our tour plans. We will share additional information regarding these new concert dates shortly," the statement read.

The supergroup has not yet made any announcements about the European leg of the tour, which is slated to kick off July 3 in Twickenham, U.K, and end July 18 in Barcelona. Their Japan dates, beginning Aug. 7 and ending Sept. 2, are still on track as of now.

BTS previously canceled a series of April dates in South Korea back in February. Over 200,000 concertgoers were scheduled to attend that portion of the boy band's tour.

While it's certainly bad news, fans can still get their digital dose of new BTS content. The band revealed it would be teaching Korean through a series of 30 videos on the social media platform Weverse. The first three lessons are already up on the site.

A slew of artists and festivals have also canceled or postponed dates due to the global health crisis, including Harry Styles, Green Day, Alicia Keys, Coachella, and Governors Ball.

