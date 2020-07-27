BTS announces they have an English single ready to drop

BTS Army, you're on notice!

The boys of BTS have announced they will be releasing an English single on August 21 that they describe as "upbeat" like “MIC Drop” and “Waste It on Me.” The group also confirmed they've been working on a new album to be released later this year.

“We have prepared a new single for ARMY, set for August 21," a statement on behalf of the band reads. "We are preparing an album for the second half of this year, but decided to first release a single because we wanted to reach our fans as soon as possible. Due to COVID-19, people around the world have been going through tough times and we wanted to share some positive energy with our fans.”

They added, “We also needed a breakthrough during these unforeseen times, so we worked on this new song. This is a new challenge for us as well. When we first heard and recorded the song, we were energized and our spirits were lifted up. We can’t wait to share this song with you all and enjoy it together.”

The K-Pop supergroup dropped their fourth Korean language album Map of the Soul:7 in February which did well critically. It debuted on Billboard's 200 Chart in the top spot in the United States. Their North American tour in support of the album was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.