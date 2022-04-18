BTS announce that they're both 'bulletproof' and dropping a new album in June

Just when you were wondering, "Where's the song of the summer already?," BTS has given you a date to mark on your calendars.

Summer's just around the corner and yet — where are the bops? Sure, we've got a few bangers here and there, but are any really giving that "song of the summer" vibe? Well, BTS, the world's premier chart-topping boy band, is readying their ARMY for an assault on your ears.

On April 16, the K-Pop-and-lockers were closing out their Vegas residency, "Permission to Dance On Stage — Las Vegas," when they revealed that the new BTS album is coming June 10.

The announcement was accompanied by this video, in which V, Jungkook, Park Ji-min, Jin, Suga, RM, and J-Hope declare, in perfect harmonious unison, "We are bulletproof."

Is We Are Bulletproof the name of the album? We don't know yet, but the group's label, Big Hit Music, released a statement promising more information in the future.

"BTS will be back with another new album on June 10, 2022," the statement read. "Details on the new album will be provided in a separate notice at a later date. We look forward to your love and support for BTS' new album. Thank you."

BTS Grammy Awards Arrivals BTS at the 2022 Grammys | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Though BTS hasn't released an album since their chart-topping smash Be in November 2020, they've been a consistent presence on the charts ever since, dropping No. 1 hits left, right, and straight down the middle, including "Dynamite," "Butter," "Permission to Dance," and their collab with Coldplay, "My Universe."

With that track record, it's only a matter of two months before we get the songs of the summer we need — nay — deserve.