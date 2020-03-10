BTS, Madonna, Khalid, and more artists canceling shows over coronavirus

Image zoom Getty Images (3)

Khalid, BTS, Pearl Jam and other popular acts have canceled upcoming tour dates due to concerns over the coronavirus. With the infection spreading to more than 40 countries, the World Health Organization and medical experts have recommended social distancing, which means that packing yourself with thousands of others at a concert may not be the best idea.

So unfortunately for live music fans, it's best to stay away from large gatherings. Below is a list of artists and music festivals that have canceled or postponed upcoming dates over health concerns:

Khalid

Way back on Feb. 14, the crooner decided to postpone his Asia tour originally scheduled for March 24-April 14. Khalid is slated to resume performances beginning June 12 in London.

BTS

The South Korean supergroup, who just released their new album Map of the Soul: 7, won't be performing for fans in their native country anytime soon. BTS announced on Feb. 27 that they're canceling April concert dates in Seoul, noting that they were expecting more than 200,000 fans to attend.

Green Day

In February, the rock trio announced that they're delaying shows in Asia scheduled for March. "We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon," Green Day tweeted.

Avril Lavigne

The Canadian singer has canceled the Asian dates of her Head Above Water World Tour, which was set to open in Shenzhen, China, on April 23, and wrap May 24 in Hong Kong. She had previously canceled a stop in Switzerland as well. Then in March, Lavigne announced her shows in Milan and Paris were also scrapped.

The National

The indie-rock outfit canceled their March 17 and 18 shows in Tokyo for "the interest of public safety." In a statement on Twitter, the band wrote, "We look forward to returning in the future and performing for our friends in Japan,"

New Order

The band revealed in February they'd be canceling shows in Tokyo and Osaka, although their scheduled stops in Australia on March 11, 14, and 15, are still going forward as of now.

Old Dominion

On March 7, the country band withdrew from Country 2 Country festival shows in five European cities. "We are forever grateful for every opportunity we get to witness just how far our music is reaching, and we will be back across the world as soon as we can," band members told fans on Instagram.

Madonna

After previously being rescheduled, the final two performances of Madonna's Madame X Tour on March 10-11 have been scrapped due to France's ban on events with over 1000 people.

Pearl Jam

The rockers announced on March 9 that they're postponing the first leg of their North American tour. "As residents of the city of Seattle, we’ve been hit hard and have witnessed firsthand how quickly these disastrous situations can escalate," Pearl Jam wrote in a lengthy Twitter thread, which also criticized the government's response to the virus.

The members ended the thread by apologizing to fans, saying, "We are so sorry… And deeply upset.. If anyone out there feels the same based on this news, we share that emotion with you."

Festivals

Ultra Music Festival

The three-day electronic music festival, which was slated to take place March 20-22 in Miami, has been canceled. It's the first time in 21 years that the event will not be held. Had things gone as planned, Flume, Gesaffelstein, Gryffin, Zedd, Sofi Tukker, and more were slated to perform.

SXSW

The popular film, music, and interactive festival was officially canceled by the city of Austin on March 6. The news came weeks after several studios, performers, and tech companies announced their decisions to pull out from the annual festival. SXSW organizers said they will be "exploring options to reschedule the event and are working to provide a virtual SXSW online experience as soon as possible for 2020 participants, starting with SXSW EDU."

Individual shows

Additionally, several individual shows have been postponed or canceled. Ari Lennox’s planned March 3 performance at WWW X Tokyo was called off, as was Louis Tomlinson’s Milan show on March 11. Mariah Carey postponed her performance in Honolulu until November. And Maluma, Queen and Adam Lambert, and Ciara all postponed their upcoming shows in Milan, Paris, and Fort Hood, respectively.

On March 9, Miley Cyrus announced she will no longer be going to Australia for the Melbourne Bushfire Benefit Concert on March 13. The singer said she will "still be making a donation to help the victims of the Australian bush fire."

