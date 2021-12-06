BTS is — now, nobody panic — taking a little break

The biggest group in the world announced they're going on vacation to enjoy 'ordinary and free, everyday lives.' But, they will be back in the spring.

For the first time since 2019, the members of BTS are taking a little "me" time.

And it's not like you can blame them. Jin, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, V, and Jimin have been going hard for the last two years — in the middle of a pandemic, no less — racking up five consecutive No. 1 singles, their third and fourth consecutive No. 1 albums, a Grammy nomination, and general global domination.

So, yeah, let them have some time off.

BTS attends the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. BTS at the AMAs | Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

This is precisely what Big Hit Music, the group's management team, recently announced on Twitter. BTS will go on vacation after their Permission to Dance on Stage in LA and Jingle Ball tour dates but will be back in time for the spring, to prepare for a March 2022 concert in Seoul, South Korea.

"This period of rest will provide the members of BTS, who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy," the statement reads.

"It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families. We kindly ask once again that you show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest."

BTS formed in 2010 and debuted under Big Hit in 2013, before conquering the elusive American market in 2018, becoming the first Korean group to score a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200. If they haven't spent the holidays with their families since 2013, then this vacation is long overdue.

But fear not BTS ARMY! The boys will also be preparing for a new album that will signal a "new chapter" for them. You'll somehow get through this rough period of a few brief weeks. May the holidays keep your mind off of the BTS-shaped hole in your hearts.