BTS fans match band's $1 million donation to Black Lives Matter movement

The BTS Army means business.

After the K-pop band declared their solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and followed up with a $1 million donation, their fans are following suit. The BTS Army set the #MatchAMillion goal on Saturday and by Sunday night, they had made it happen with donations surpassing $1 million.

Image zoom Noam Galai/Getty Images

One in an Army, a volunteer organization comprised of members of the band's global fanbase, put together a card listing places to donate to. Through ActBlue, supporters were able to split their funds among Black Lives Matter, Reclaim the Block, National Bail Out, Black Visions Collective, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, and other organizations.

"Just like BTS, we were able to donate 1M dollars to help fund: bailouts for those arrested for protesting police brutality, black-led advocacy orgs fighting against systemic injustice, support for the physical and mental health of the black community," One in an Army tweeted after reaching the million-dollar goal.

The band's original contribution was made with the aid of their management company, Big Hit Entertainment. “Black people all over the world are in pain at this moment from the trauma of centuries of oppression,” said Kailee Scales, managing director for Black Lives Matter, in a statement. “We are moved by the generosity of BTS and allies all over the world who stand in solidarity in the fight for Black lives.”

BTS also took part in Sunday’s YouTube’s Class of 2020 compilation of graduation commencement speeches, led by Barack and Michelle Obama.

To help combat systemic racism, please consider donating to these organizations:

Campaign Zero, which is dedicated to ending police brutality in America through research-based strategies.

Color of Change, which works to move decision makers in corporations and government to be more responsive to racial disparities.

Equal Justice Initiative, which provides legal services to people who have been wrongly convicted, denied a fair trial, or abused in state jails and prisons.