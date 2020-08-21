BTS drops 'Dynamite' video and blows up YouTube viewing record

When you light some dynamite, something will likely be obliterated. In the case of international music sensation BTS, they sparked up their new music video for "Dynamite" and the thing destroyed was YouTube's viewing record.

"Dynamite" dropped at midnight on Thursday, racking up 3 million concurrent views in no time. It is the new record holder for the highest number of YouTube views for a video premiere, far surpassing the 1.66 million record held by Blackpink's "How You Like That."

Blackpink still holds the YouTube record for most-viewed video within the first 24 hours; it was "How You Like It" with 86.3 million views. However, more than 11 hours after it hit, "Dynamite" sits at 54.5 million views and the numbers are climbing rapidly.

"The release of ‘Dynamite’ wasn’t in our plans at all,” group member RM said during an online press conference on Thursday.

“As soon as we heard it, we thought it was really fun and exciting, a fun and cheery song that wasn’t that serious. It just made us feel good when we heard it,” he added. “We really wanted to share this energy with the fans as soon as possible.”

BTS — which also includes Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — told Apple Music's New Music Daily that they wanted the song to be "made of positive vibes, energy, hope, love, the purity, everything." It marks their first fully English-language song.

"We're going through difficult times so we tried to have more fun working on this song," RM said. "We made this song in hopes of giving energy to the listeners. We’re glad this song turned out great and hope a lot of our fans can listen to it to receive the positive energy we tried to incorporate in the song."