New BTS 'Dynamite' Funko Pops are here — and selling fast

Just when you thought they couldn't possibly be any more charming, BTS is making ARMY (and the rest of the world) fall in love all over again with adorable Funko Pops from the music video of their history-making 2020 single, "Dynamite." Possibly the most swoon-worthy figurines that BTS ARMY (and frankly, the rest of the world) could have ever imagined, the vinyl figures are available individually for $11 each at Amazon or in a complete set for $60 exclusively at Walmart.