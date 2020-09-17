Watch BTS spark up the sky with 'Dynamite' performance on America's Got Talent

America's Got Talent type TV Show network NBC genre Reality

BTS couldn't help but light America's Got Talent up like "Dynamite" with a hot new performance.

The K-pop supergroup appeared on the NBC competition series on Wednesday night during the show's second semifinals results episode, where they got down to their first fully English single. All seven members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — danced around the customized outdoor space at South Korean theme park Everland. The venue was made to look like a throwback drive-in restaurant with vintage cars and bright lights sparking upwards towards the sky.

"Dynamite" debuted following the release of their album Map of the Soul: 7—The Journey as the first single from a forthcoming record rumored to hit stores later this year. The electric disco-pop track premiered in the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart becoming the first all-South Korean act to lead the chart. It remained in the #1 position during week two and was bumped to the second spot in week three by "WAP" from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

This is BTS's second turn on America's Got Talent, their first was in 2018 when they performed "Idol."

Watch their electrifying performance in full above.

Related content: