We're melting over the group's new tune.

Spread this song all around!

BTS have just released a new single, and it's so smooth they've called it "Butter."

"Butter" is the English-language follow up to their megahit "Dynamite," which spent 38 weeks on the Billboard charts and went double platinum in March.

Rolling Stone, which recently featured the Korean pop group on its cover, called it a, "pure, swaggering dance-pop celebration in the retro vein of Bruno Mars, with layers of Jam and Lewis-style synths." Like "Dynamite," the track has no weighty message and instead sees the group bragging about being "smooth like butter" and having a "superstar glow."

BTS' RM told the mag the track is "very energetic" and "very summery." He added that it "has a very dynamic performance."

After a brief black and white introduction ending with the group posing in a police lineup, the music video transitions into a collection of bright, colorful sets accompanied by equally vibrant wardrobe changes.

Watch the video below.