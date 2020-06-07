BTS donates $1 million to Black Lives Matter movement

Following their declaration of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement this week, the members of BTS have donated $1 million to the movement. Kailee Scales, managing director for Black Lives Matter, confirmed the news to Variety on Saturday. The contribution was made with the aid of the band’s management company Big Hit Entertainment.

“Black people all over the world are in pain at this moment from the trauma of centuries of oppression,” Scales said in a statement. “We are moved by the generosity of BTS and allies all over the world who stand in solidarity in the fight for Black lives.”

The South Korean boy band shared a statement to Twitter on Thursday, condemning racial inequality as protests following the death of George Floyd continue throughout the U.S.

“We stand against racial discrimination,” the post reads. “We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.”

News of the group's donation emerged as several K-pop fans joined together on social media to form an intense resistance movement against police brutality.

BTS will take part in Sunday’s YouTube’s Class of 2020 compilation of graduation commencement speeches, led by Barack and Michelle Obama.

To help combat systemic racism, please consider donating to these organizations:

Campaign Zero, which is dedicated to ending police brutality in America through research-based strategies.

Color of Change, which works to move decision makers in corporations and government to be more responsive to racial disparities.

Equal Justice Initiative, which provides legal services to people who have been wrongly convicted, denied a fair trial, or abused in state jails and prisons.