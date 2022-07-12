Remember those BTS retirement rumors? They seem funny now in hindsight.

The global K-pop sensation is coming to Disney+ in, to borrow the name of one of the band's hits, a "dynamite" streaming deal that includes a new concert special and docuseries, among other projects. "Mic Drop," indeed.

BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage — LA chronicles BTS' concert at the Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles in November 2021. That, the group says in a pre-recorded video message, will be available "soon."

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star is a docuseries premiering on Disney+ in 2023. The show will reveal "a more up close and personal side" of Jung Kook, V, Jimin, SUGA, Jin, j-hope, and RM. More specifically, the singers say the series will "take you on a journey of how we have grown in the past years" and is "a story of our music."

A description of the series from Disney mentions "unprecedented access to a vast library of music and footage over the past nine years," as well as "the daily lives, thoughts, and plans of BTS members, as they prepare for their second chapter."

The band also announced In the Soop: Friendcation, a travel reality show that brings V from BTS together with Itaewon Class actor Seo-jun Park, Parasite star Woo-shik Choi, actor Hyung-sik Park, and rapper Peakboy. A teaser has dropped ahead of its July 22 premiere later this month. See it below.

This marks a massive deal between BTS' management company HYBE and Disney. And, according to HYBE CEO Park Ji-won, it's just the beginning.

"This will be the start of a long-term collaboration, where we present worldwide audiences a wide range of HYBE content for fans who love our music and artists," Ji-won said in a statement. "The Walt Disney Company has a long history of franchise building and promoting musical artists, with its unparalleled brands and platforms."

BTS announced back in June that they would be "going into a hiatus," though their reps later clarified that they are just focusing on solo projects for the moment and "remain active in various different formats."

Jimin, Jungkook, RM, J-Hope, V, Jin, and SUGA of the K-pop boy band BTS visit the "Today" Show at Rockefeller Plaza on February 21, 2020 in New York City. BTS | Credit: Cindy Ord/WireImage

"The problem with K-Pop and the whole idol system is that they don't give you time to mature. You have to keep producing music and keep doing something. And after I get up in the morning and get makeup done there's no time left for growth," RM had said during a BTS ninth anniversary celebration.

"In the past, I could still balance working on music alone and doing our group promotions but now I cant do them together," he added. "It's impossible, it just won't work. I can't be doing group stuff and then suddenly turning the focus to my own work like flipping a switch. I realized I need time on my own."

Not that much time, apparently.