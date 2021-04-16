The Ultimate Guide to BTS — on newsstands now — takes you behind the scenes with the global superstars.

Do you want the BTS on BTS, the Korean supergroup that's swept the world and isn't about to slow down any time soon?

Then check out Entertainment Weekly's special collector's edition! The Ultimate Guide to BTS takes you inside the world of the global superstars, from their early beginnings in the South Korean music scene to their No. 1 Billboard hit "Dynamite" that made pop music history.

This 96-page photo-filled issue dedicated solely to BTS goes behind the scenes with the band at awards shows, on the road, and in their Seoul recording studio, where they gave EW an exclusive interview. It also features bios of all seven members — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — and takes a look at what's next for BTS.

The issue also includes EW critic Leah Greenblatt's April 2019 feature on the boys for their EW cover debut. The snapshot of a moment in time — before the Grammy nomination, before the Billboard No. 1 hit — truly captures just how far BTS has flown in the two years since. You'll also see how the superstars adjusted to COVID-19 and rose to the occasion to keep their fans entertained during the pandemic by holding virtual concerts and releasing their album Be.

Pick up a copy of Entertainment Weekly's Ultimate Guide to BTS, available now wherever magazines are sold or buy it online.

EW Ultimate Guide to BTS cover Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock