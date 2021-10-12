Shopping

BTS' new 'Butter' Casetify accessories collection is here — and bound to sell out in minutes

The new collaboration includes a leather case that’s smooth like butter.
By Nina Huang
October 12, 2021 at 04:01 AM EDT
BTS Army, get in line.

After selling out three previous collections in 2019 and 2020, BTS and accessories brand Casetify have returned again with a collaboration of products inspired by the band's record-breaking single, ″Butter." The highly anticipated line comes after past collaborations themed to "Boy With Luv," "ON," and "Dynamite," all of which sold out within minutes.

The "Butter" collection is designed with recognizable elements from the hit song, including its iconic yellow melting heart, stacks of pancakes, and silhouettes of all seven members of the band. Fans will find protective cases for Apple's iPhone 7 to 13 Pro Max models, AirPods, iPads, Samsung's Galaxy and Note smartphones, the Nintendo Switch, and more all starting at $25. Those who had signed up for priority access had an early chance to shop everything last night at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT, but Casetify has now opened the entire collection to the general public — and you can shop everything at the link here

Credit: Courtesy of Casetify

Buy it! BTS "Butter" x Casetify Collection, $25–$85 at casetify.com

Credit: Courtesy of Casetify

ARMY members will want to snap theirs up fast since the collection is primed to sell out again. Phone cases such as the Pancake Medley Case printed with melting "Butter" hearts and stacks of pancakes, the Butter Package Case designed to resemble a real stick of butter, and the Butter Cassette Case made to look like a cassette tape of the "Butter" single will surely become best-sellers. Like other Casetify products, shoppers can personalize the phone cases with their initials or names. 

Credit: Courtesy of Casetify

Buy it! BTS Pancake Medley Case, $40–$85 at casetify.com

Other products include AirTag cases, wireless phone chargers, cardholders you can attach to the back of your phone, and a sling bag for your phone. "Our collections with BTS always represent a celebration of identity and self-expression, and we're excited to bring our community a capsule inspired by their song Butter," said Casetify CEO and co-founder Wes Ng. "Just like the smooth song these accessories are inspired by, we're confident that customers will find these designs a big hit." 

Since the previous collections were gone in a flash, fans should expect the same for today's BTS "Butter" x Casetify drop. Shop the collection at Casetify's website here — and check out nine must-haves from the line below. 

Credit: Courtesy of Casetify

BTS Butter Package iPhone Case

Buy it! $40–$85 at casetify.com

shop it
Casetify
Credit: Courtesy of Casetify

BTS Butter Cassette Custom Samsung Galaxy Case

Buy it! $55–$60 at casetify.com

shop it
Casetify
Credit: Courtesy of Casetify

BTS Melted Butter Floaty iPhone Case

Buy it! $55–$60 at casetify.com

shop it
Casetify
Credit: Courtesy of Casetify

BTS Butter 3D Pancake AirPods Pro Case

Buy it! $55 at casetify.com

shop it
Casetify
Credit: Courtesy of Casetify

BTS Butter Sticker AirPod Pro Case

Buy it! $35 at casetify.com

shop it
Casetify
Credit: Courtesy of Casetify

BTS Butter Sticker Ultra Impact iPad Case

Buy it! $79 at casetify.com

shop it
Casetify
Credit: Courtesy of Casetify

BTS Butter Sticker Nintendo Switch Carry Case

Buy it! $68 at casetify.com

shop it
Casetify
Credit: Courtesy of Casetify

BTS Butter Sticker Phone Sling

Buy it! $69 at casetify.com

shop it
Casetify

Shopping
