BTS becomes first Korean act to occupy top two spots on Billboard Hot 100 chart

'Dynamite' and 'Savage Love' are No. 1 and No. 2 on the Billboard chart.

BTS is blowing up the American charts like dynamite.

The superstar boy band has made history as the first Korean act to simultaneously notch singles at No. 1 and No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

BTS achieved the feat Tuesday, as the group's remix of Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685's summer hit "Savage Love" dethroned their own solo smash "Dynamite" — which slipped to the runner-up position — to take the top slot on the American song rankings chart this week.

In August, BTS made history as "Dynamite" — the group's first single recorded entirely in English— debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, giving them their first chart-topper and establishing the seven-strong act as the first Korean recording artists to land atop the American charts. Elsewhere in the top 10, BTS' "On" peaked at No. 4 earlier this year, while Psy's viral sensation "Gangnam Style" reached No. 2 back in 2012.

With "Savage Love" and "Dynamite" at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, BTS became the first group to double up on the top spots since Black Eyed Peas did the same with "Boom Boom Pow" and "I Gotta Feeling" for four consecutive weeks in the summer of 2009. Only three other duos or groups — OutKast, Bee Gees, and The Beatles — have done the same.

"Savage Love" landed on top of the Hot 100 by vaulting from the No. 8 spot with 16 million U.S. streams (up 32 percent) and 76,000 downloads sold (up 814 percent) for the week ending Oct. 8. The song also garnered 70.6 million radio airplay impressions over the week ending Oct. 11.

BTS is set to drop their new album BE on Nov. 20.