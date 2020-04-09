BTS announces major streaming concert event 'Bang Bang Con'

Image zoom

Calling all members of the BTS Army: BTS is here to fill that live concert-shaped void in your life with a new virtual concert convention.

On Thursday, the popular K-pop boy band, also known as the Bangtan Boys, announced "Bang Bang Con," a new major streaming concert event on their official Twitter account. "Coming soon! #BANGBANGCON #BTS_concert_at_home," the tweet read with a photo detailing the livestream concert schedule.

The "online concert weekend" will stream on BTS’s BANGTANTV YouTube channel for free beginning Saturday, April 18, at noon KST, continuing Sunday, April 19 at noon KST, for a total of two days of reliving the group's career trajectory.

The first day will feature BTS’s 2015 HYYH live concert, 2016’s HYYH Epilogue, 2014’s Red Bullet Live trilogy, and 2016's 3rd Muster. The second day will stream 2017’s Wings Tour live in Seoul, Wings Tour: The Final, 2018’s 4th Muster, and 2018's Love Yourself Seoul concert.

So if you're still mourning the postponement of their North American tour, then mark your calendars now and gather your fellow BTS fans for two full days of livestreaming concerts.

