"We promise we will return," they say, swearing it's not a breakup...but we've heard that before.

With a mic drop that exploded like dynamite, BTS have announced they're going on hiatus — but swear they're still friends.

In a message presented during a "dinner party" video released by the Korean pop group on Tueday, Jungkook told fans, "You were with us for almost 10 years. We're each going to take some time to have fun and experience lots of things. We promise we will return someday even more mature than we are now."

While the message shocked their A.R.M.Y. of fans, it wasn't a complete surprise given that J-Hope had recently announced he would headline Lollapalooza solo. In Tuesday's video, it was revealed J-Hope has a solo album on the way, and that other members are also working on their own music. The band members assured fans there will be some smaller collaborations before their promised, eventual full reunion. (Though we've heard those promises before, time and time again.)

BTS was formed by Big Hit CEO and founder Bang Si-Hyuk beginning in 2010, when all the members were in their tweens or teens: RM and Suga were coming up on the local rap scene; Jimin and J-Hope studied dance at performing-arts schools; V, who focused on singing early on, joined officially in 2013. Jin was an aspiring actor recruited off the street for his striking looks; Jungkook, joined while he was still in junior high.

As is common with K-pop groups, the band has also been living together for a decade. When interviewed by EW in 2019, they shared stories of sneaking out to the movies, going fishing, and playing StarCraft together. "We've been living together for a while now, almost eight, nine years," Jimin said then. "So in the beginning we had a lot of arguments and conflicts. But we've reached the point where we can communicate wordlessly, basically just by watching each other and reading the expressions."

Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and V of BTS Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Here's hoping it's not fake love and BTS can make it right as a band again sooner than later. But, if not, life goes on.

Thanks for entertaining our BTS song title puns.