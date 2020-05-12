Bryan Adams apologizes for anti-Chinese coronavirus rant: 'No excuse'

Bryan Adams is apologizing for comments he made on Instagram about the origins of the coronavirus on Monday.

The 60-year-old Canadian singer shared a video of himself performing his 1983 song "Cuts Like a Knife" along with a harsh caption that captured his feelings about the fact that he was supposed to be performing at London's Royal Albert Hall that night — and seemingly had Adams blaming China for the pandemic.

"Thanks to some f—ing bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus," he wrote. "My message to them other than 'thanks a f---ing lot' is go vegan."

Adams is one of several vegans who have tried to blame the pandemic on meat-eating, and though the People for the Ethical Treatments of Animals (PETA) released a statement in support of Adams via Billboard, his comments prompted plenty of online backlash — and fact-checking.

On Tuesday, the singer posted another video of himself performing "Into the Fire," and apologized to those who were offended by his original post. "Apologies to any and all that took offense to my posting yesterday," he wrote. "No excuse, I just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet-markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism. I have love for all people and my thoughts are with everyone dealing with this pandemic around the world."

But as for Adams' claims of the virus' origins, here's what's been reported so far: COVID-19 resembles a virus found in horseshoe bats, but it's not yet clear how the virus made the leap to humans, so the bat wasn't necessarily eaten. Researchers have firmly ruled out the conspiracy theory that the virus was made in a lab and are certain COVID-19 is of natural origin. Experts have not entirely ruled out the possibility that the virus might have been studied at a virology laboratory in Wuhan, China, and then accidentally leaked, but also say such a scenario is highly unlikely. Poorly managed wet markets are indeed problematic, as close contact between humans and wild animals is responsible for many lethal diseases, including Ebola and HIV. But wet markets aren't unique to China, we also have them in the United States.

