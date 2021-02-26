Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak form Silk Sonic band, will drop new single and album

It's gonna be a funky Friday next week, because Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are teaming up for new music.

"We locked in and made an album. The band's called Silk Sonic," Mars tweeted. "First song drops next Friday 3/5."

And more good news — the cover art reveals that the legendary Bootsy Collins will be featured on the album.

Bruno's most recent album was 2016's 24K Magic while Anderson last released 2019's Ventura, which featured Brandy, Smokey Robinson, Lalah Hathaway, Sonyae Elise, Jazmine Sullivan, and André 3000.

The duo's partnership feels fitting, and both are known for their versatile sounds and prior collaborations. Mars worked with Mark Ronson for the chart-topping "Uptown Funk," and his last singles were "Blow" featuring Ed Sheeran and Chris Stapleton and "Please Me" with Cardi B in 2019.

In addition to his solo work, .Paak is also one-half of duo NxWorries with producer Knxwledge. And last year, the musician worked with the likes of Rick Ross, Justin Timberlake, Timbaland, and Busta Rhymes.