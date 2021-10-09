Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak finally set Silk Sonic album release date — for sooner than expected

An Evening With Silk Sonic is finally, officially on the calendar.

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak announced Friday that their highly-anticipated album as R&B duo Silk Sonic will arrive on Nov. 12, earlier than was previously expected. The duo had previously said the album would not arrive until January 2022, with Mars telling Rolling Stone in August, "We're really in touch-up mode now. We've got the bones of most of the album, so it's really about touching up parts that need a little more… grease."

Now, it seems those touch-ups are just about finished. "ALBUM DROPS NOVEMBER 12!!" .Paak wrote in a tweet, adding a request for birthday wishes to his bandmate. (Mars turned 36 on Friday.)

The album will also feature Parliament-Funkadelic alum Bootsy Collins as a "special guest host," and will include the previously-released singles "Leave the Door Open" (which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and which the duo performed on the 2021 Grammys) and "Skate."

"'Leave the Door Open' is all come-ons and pitch-perfect harmonies," EW's Alex Suskind previously wrote of the former single. "It's a 21st-century take on the Delfonics — with the style and substance to match."

An Evening With Silk Sonic is available to pre-order and pre-save now.